Get ready for a warmer, wet weekend – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Did you wake up to snow on your car? Some areas saw about 1-3 inches of it. We’re going to see a warm-up over the next couple of days. Tonight, there’s a slight chance for some snow with lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow, we’ll be in the high 30s and low 40s in some areas. We may see a little bit of sunshine, but expect clouds for most of the day.

Our temperatures will start to increase a little bit by Saturday. Our average is in the mid 30s, but we’re reaching almost 45 degrees this weekend. We won’t quite make it to that point though.

This weekend, be prepared for a rain/snow mix. The Northern Panhandle will see some snow, and the mountains should expect the same on Saturday. With the warmers temperatures, lower elevations can expect the mix on Saturday and Sunday. This will just turn into rain on Monday.

There’s also a cooler and drier pattern heading into the middle of next week. It’s too early to set this in stone, but keep an eye out for some dry conditions as we get closer to the next work week.