Get ready for a warm, dry weekend! – Kris

OH BOY! The weekend is here, and it’s going to be a good one. Temperatures will climb into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. That’s about 10 degrees above average, and it will be the first time we will officially reach the 60s in Spokane. It won’t be a bright, shiny weekend. We will be in and out of the clouds, very similar to what we’ve seen today. At times we will have more clouds than sun, and at times vice versa. However, there will not be anything falling from the clouds until possibly Sunday night.

Cooler, possibly showery weather is on the way for Monday. Temperatures will drop closer to average by the end of next week with occasional mountain showers.