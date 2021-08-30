Get ready for a sunny and windy Monday – Kaitlin

Talk about a gorgeous weekend! If you didn’t get a chance to get outside, this week is still going to be nice. However, today will not be a good hair day. We’re going to see quite a bit of wind and gusty conditions on Monday.

Today, the sunshine is going to stick around. Winds will really start to kick up late this morning. They’re coming from the southwest at 8-13 mph. Gusts will reach anywhere between 20-30 mph, mainly this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the low 80s. Tonight, the mostly clear skies have transitioned to hazy skies with a low of 48 degrees. The hazy skies will likely roll in between midnight and 2 a.m. Winds will start to settle down a little bit, but not significantly.

Blowing dust is not out of the question for Moses Lake to Ritzville. In the past, we’ve seen I-90 near Ritzville shut down due to visibility. If you’re going to be traveling in the area, please keep this in mind.

With the high winds, our air quality could decrease. Smoke will make it over from the Cascades as several fires are burning on the west coast including in Wenatchee and Yakima. However, there is a chance for more wildfires.

Starting at noon, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect. This is due to the low humidity and high winds. With the warning, wildfires could spread even faster so firefighters could have a tough day ahead. The warning is for Spokane, the Palouse, Central Washington and all around a good portion of Washington. Don’t forget, Washington still has burn restrictions.

Let’s get to some good news! Tomorrow is going to be our coolest day of the week! Highs will be in the low 70s with more sunshine. It’ll still be a little breezy, but nothing like what we’re going to see today. On Wednesday morning, some areas could see some frost.

As for the first day of school for Spokane Public School students, temperatures will reach 77 degrees by the late afternoon. Heading to the bus stop could be a little cool, so go ahead and grab a light jacket.

Going into the weekend, clouds will start to roll in. It shouldn’t impact our sunshine too much, so get ready for another nice week!