Get ready for a snowy Thursday commute – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

We’re expecting cold temperatures and cloudy conditions for the rest of the day.

Here are your 4 Things To Know for today:

Today will be colder

Light snow is on the way tonight

Expect about 1-2 inches

A bigger storm is on the way Saturday

A slippery commute is expected tomorrow morning, so if you can work from home, it might be wise.

Thursday will be colder in general with possible afternoon showers, as well.

A cool and cloudy day today with light snow overnight. Cloudy and cooler conditions are on the way for Thursday and Friday.

A wet system moves in Saturday with a rain/snow mix in the valleys and several inches of snow for the mountains.