Get ready for a snowy Thursday commute – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
We’re expecting cold temperatures and cloudy conditions for the rest of the day.
Here are your 4 Things To Know for today:
- Today will be colder
- Light snow is on the way tonight
- Expect about 1-2 inches
- A bigger storm is on the way Saturday
A slippery commute is expected tomorrow morning, so if you can work from home, it might be wise.
Thursday will be colder in general with possible afternoon showers, as well.
A cool and cloudy day today with light snow overnight. Cloudy and cooler conditions are on the way for Thursday and Friday.
A wet system moves in Saturday with a rain/snow mix in the valleys and several inches of snow for the mountains.
