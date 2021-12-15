Get ready for a snowy Thursday commute – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

We’re expecting cold temperatures and cloudy conditions for the rest of the day.

Here are your 4 Things To Know for today:

  • Today will be colder
  • Light snow is on the way tonight
  • Expect about 1-2 inches
  • A bigger storm is on the way Saturday

A slippery commute is expected tomorrow morning, so if you can work from home, it might be wise.

Thursday will be colder in general with possible afternoon showers, as well.

A cool and cloudy day today with light snow overnight. Cloudy and cooler conditions are on the way for Thursday and Friday.

A wet system moves in Saturday with a rain/snow mix in the valleys and several inches of snow for the mountains.

