Get ready for a chilly Valentine’s Day followed by snow on Monday – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Did you wake up on Saturday seeing some small flakes? A lot of people did! Not enough to stick around, but that’s going to be a different story on Monday.

On Saturday night, expects temperatures in the low teens. Tomorrow, cloudy conditions with a small chance of snow. Valentine’s Day will be cold, especially with a wind chill.

If you can, stay inside tonight as temperatures are going to be very chilly. Kalispell is even in the negatives! The wind chill will drop this temperature down even more.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s with clouds all day. There’s a very small chance of snow. As we go into the early morning hours on Monday, get ready to throw on those snow boots. The snow will hit the Inland Northwest around 7 a.m. and fall for a few hours. A lot of kids are out of school because of President’s Day, so it’ll be a good day to go sledding at Manito Park.

Going into Tuesday, the Idaho Panhandle will get about six to 12 inches of additional snowfall. If you’re going to be traveling, be careful on the roads.

Seattle saw several inches of snow, and the passes are having some issues between snow, ice and winds. Troopers have reported multiple crashes and closures.

Going into the rest of the work week, the artic air will start to drift away and the warm temperatures will come back. We’ll start to climb back up into the upper 30s by Friday. There is a slight chance of snow near the end of the week. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s, which we haven’t seen in a while.