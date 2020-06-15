Get out the rain gear! Wet weather and cool temps for your Monday -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Our Monday calls for cooler conditions and wet weather. Break out the rain gear and hang onto it until tomorrow.

Today’s afternoon high temperatures are going to be well below average. Throughout the region, we can expect mid-50s today. Typically in Spokane, we see low-70s this time of year.

There are better conditions coming in the extended outlook, however. We just have to be patient! Towards mid-week, we’ll see warmer weather and drier conditions. There is a warming trend that extends throughout the work week and the weekend.

Wet weather is en route. We can expect cloudy skies for the bulk of our day.

There is a better chance for rain showers this afternoon. Keep an umbrella handy in your bag or your car, just in case!

This evening, we’ll be a little calmer. Cloudy skies, but less of a chance to see wet weather. There are more showers expected into tomorrow.

Have a great week! -Nikki