Get a free No-Li snow shovel when you agree to ‘Pay it Forward’

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: No Li

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse wants you to help your neighbors stay safe in the snow.

Several inches of snow are expected to fall on the Inland Northwest Monday and the local brewery will give you a complimentary snow shovel if you agree to “Pay it Forward.”

All you have to do is head to the brewery, grab your shovel and lend a hand to a neighbor by shoveling their walkway or driveway. And, don’t forget to pick up a few pints while you are there.

Shovels will be available between noon and 6 p.m. The brewhouse is located at 1003 E Trent Ave #170 in Spokane.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.