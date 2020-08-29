Get a book or some beer at a discount in celebration of Independent Bookstore Day

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local brewery and bookstore are teaming up to make your Saturday that much better.

In honor of Independent Bookstore Day, which takes place Saturday, Perry Street Brewing and Wishing Tree Books are offering a deal: Buy a book and show your receipt to the brewery for $1 off a pint, or buy a pint and show your receipt to the bookstore for $1 off any read.

“Win win!,” Perry Street Brewing said in a post to Instagram. “Now, more than ever, it’s important to support local and support small.”

Wishing Tree books opened almost a year ago in Spokane’s Perry District. You’ll find the shop nestled into a cozy neighborhood, right across the street from Perry Street Brewing.

Looking for a new reading recommendation? You can message Auntie’s Bookstore on Facebook with your favorite book and the clerk will offer a suggestion in exchange.

