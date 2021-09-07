Get a $1 coffee for a good cause at Indaba Coffee Roasters this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.– Hoopfest may have been canceled this year, but Indaba Coffee Roasters is hoping to make this weekend a slam dunk.

The local coffee shop announced on Tuesday it would be caffeinating all of Spokane by offering $1 coffees. To score the sweet deal, all you have to do is order ahead through the Joe Coffee App and enter code “Hooptown21” at checkout.

You can use this discount at any Indaba Coffee Roasters from Sept. 10-13. It can only be used by one user per day.

Not only will you be able to enjoy your cup of coffee for $1, but it’s for a good cause. Indaba Coffee Roasters said it is donating 10-percent of all its sales — and not just its coffee sales — to Hoopfest.

Hoopfest 2021 was canceled late last month. Executive Director Matt Santangelo said the decision was made because of the increasing case numbers and hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Hoopfest is the latest large community event to be canceled. Also last month, the organizers of Pig Out in the Park announced it would be canceled because of COVID.

