Credit Union sponsors Second Harvest’s Hunger Action Month again this year

by Matthew Kincanon

PASCO, Wash. — Gesa Credit Union is sponsoring Second Harvest’s Hunger Action Month (HAM) again this year, not only with money but also with volunteers at the food bank’s Pasco and Spokane warehouses.

“Our friends at Gesa walk the walk,” said Jason Clark, President and CEO of Second Harvest. “Whether helping us distribute food to veterans or sorting fresh produce, Gesa’s sponsorship of Hunger Action Month is just one highlight of a year-round commitment to support the communities where the credit union operates.”

Along with contributing $25,000, Gesa said employees will help sort and pack food for their neighbors in need.

“Gesa is proud to support Second Harvest in their campaign to raise awareness about hunger and to safely mobilize the public to take action on the devastating issue of hunger,” said Angie Brotherton, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations at Gesa Credit Union. “We’re happy to take part in the incredible work that Second Harvest does, and we are grateful that our team’s efforts can help make a difference in the lives of many individuals in eastern Washington and north Idaho who are experiencing food insecurity.”

Gesa said it’s committed to match September donations up to $25,000. Also, employees will be volunteering for the food bank in both Pasco and Spokane.

Food sorts will happen at these times and places:

Monday, Sept. 20, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Second Harvest’s Spokane Hunger Solution Center at 1234 E. Front Ave., Spokane, 99202.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Second Harvest’s Spokane Hunger Solution Center at 1234 E. Front Ave., Spokane, 99202.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., and noon to 2 p.m. Second Harvest’s Pasco Hunger Solution Center at 5825 Burlington Loop Pasco, 99301.

Also, Gesa said the $25,000 donation adds to the $150,000 it granted to the food bank’s hunger relief work over the previous decade.

“The long-standing support of Gesa and its employees is truly an inspiration for us,” Clark said.

Hunger Action Month, led by Feeding America, is a time when people all over the country stand against hunger. Second Harvest is one of the 200 Feeding America member food banks from across the country.

RELATED: Gesa Credit Union matching donations to Second Harvest for Hunger Action Month

RELATED: Second Harvest sees food needs skyrocket during the pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.