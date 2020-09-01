Gesa Credit Union matching donations to Second Harvest for Hunger Action Month

PASCO, Wash. — September is Second Harvest’s Hunger Action Month and a local credit union has vowed to match donations to help feed people across the Inland Northwest.

Gesa Credit Union is sponsoring the campaign and will match every dollar donated up to $20,000.

“Gesa’s generosity is especially welcome this year, as so many folks are impacted by the coronavirus,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “Our friends at Gesa truly represent the early-day credit union motto of ‘people helping people.'”

“Gesa was built on the foundation of supporting members and the communities we serve. We’re proud to sponsor Hunger Action Month in partnership with Second Harvest,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “Second Harvest is a vital resource to those impacted by food insecurity, especially during these times of great need. We are extremely grateful for the service they provide to our communities.”

The money collected throughout September will go directly to feeding children, families and seniors throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

For more information on how to donate, go to 2-harvest.org/HAM.

