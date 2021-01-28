Gerri A. Pugh, 69, of St. Maries passed away on January 21, 2021 in St. Maries. She was born on August 2, 1951 in Riverside, California; Gerri was the daughter of Louis and Mary Wilhelm. Gerri grew up in Post Falls and graduated from East Valley High School in 1969.

In 1970 Gerri was married and had 3 children – Monica, Chris, and Pat. After her divorce, she began working for an insurance agent in Spokane. She met Stan Pugh through his cousin Louie Yarber and her sister Terri. They were married September 23, 1978 in St. Maries where they made their home. Gerri was blessed with Stan’s 2 children Carissa and Keith. She stayed home taking care of their kids and worked part-time as a bookkeeper for Pugh Brothers. Gerri worked for Bob Whalen Insurance Company as an Insurance Associate for State Farm.

In 1996 she went to work for Rod Halvorsen Insurance and was paramount in helping Rod’s business during the transition. She retired from the insurance business in 2001 and continued to help her sister-in-law Darla with the books for Pugh Brothers until 2008. At one time, Gerri was a member of the St. Maries Women’s Bowling Association, and Ladies Golf Association; currently she was a member of Eastern Star and St. Maries Elks Lodge 1418. For many years she served on the Paul Bunyan Days Committee.

Gerri enjoyed playing BINGO and loved the river lot as she acquired a taste for camping later in life. Stan and Gerri were snowbirds for several years where they made many friends in Arizona. She was a maniac when it came to making rugs and jam, and no one was safe from her generosity. If you commented on her rugs, even if you were just being polite, you were going home with one. Everyone loved her jam, and her rugs have places in many homes throughout the states.

Gerri is survived by her husband Stan of St. Maries, children Monica (Steve) Nemeth of St. Maries, Chris Krous of New Jersey, Pat Krous of Seattle, and Carissa Stone of Spokane. She is also survived by her mother Mary Sweitzer of Post Falls and her sisters Terri (Greg) Semone of Payette, Debbie Tucker of Post Falls, Patty (Bob) Nelson of Pinehurst, Carol (Bill) Sperry of Caldwell, Pam (Dan) Schiermeister of St. Maries, and her brothers Tom (Tracy) Wilhelm of Spokane and Steven Wilhelm of Spokane. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her fathers Ed Wheatley, Louis Wilhelm and Paul Sweitzer, and her son Keith Pugh.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 30, 2021, 2:00pm at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries.