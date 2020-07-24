Geraldine “Geri” Dana

Site staff by Site staff

Geraldine “Geri” Grace Dana went home to the Lord on Friday, July 17th. She was 78. She was greeted at Heaven’s gates by her husband Charles “Chuck” Dana, where he was waiting to dance “The Jig” with her. She was born to Clifford and Grace Fox on February 8th 1942, she was the oldest of two.

She worked at Idaho State Hospital North and a diner in Orofino, ID where she met her husband. She and Charles were married on June 19th, 1965. They moved north to Cusick, WA in 1974 where she worked at the Cusick Store, she became an active volunteer at the local food bank, an AWANA leader, a deaconess at Pend Oreille Bible Church, and a Sunday school teacher.

She loved going to yard sales, scrapbooking, traveling (especially visiting the Oregon coast), spending time with her family and watching the grandkids, being active in the community of Cusick, decorating for and celebrating Christmas, going for car rides in the country, cherry picking at Green Bluff in the summers, latch hooking, taking care of her dogs, watching shows and movies with Parker, having tea parties with Mariah, walking to the library to rent How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Taryn, reading the book “The Giant” and doing crafts with Jen, trying out Cody’s “inventions” at the swamp, and scrapbooking with Ashley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Donald “Donny” Dana, grandsons Branden and Jeremy See, and her husband. She is survived by her brother, Bert Fox, her daughters, Donna Dana, Denise (Alan) Stine, and Charlene Dana, her sons Randy (Marci) Dana, Rob (Tami) Dana, and Bud See, daughter-in-law, Becky Dana, life-time long friend, Dollie Flock, and her 10 grandchildren Ashley and Mariah Dana, Parker Dana, Codie Dana and Jen (Travis) Farley, Taryn and Brooklyn (Crystal) Stine, Sara (Charlie) Dally, Corey (Melissa) See, and Samantha See, and her great grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a Godly woman who loved the Lord. She will be missed dearly by many. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Geraldine’s name to the National Kidney Foundation.

There will be a viewing held from 12:00-4:00 on Monday, July 27th. A graveside service will be at Newport Cemetery at 11:00 on Tuesday, July 28th, and a Celebration of Life will be held following the service at 1:00 at the Oldtown Rotary Club.