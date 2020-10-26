Gerald Aldrich Hargitt

Site staff by Site staff

Gerald Aldrich Hargitt

Born September 27,1938 in Astoria, Oregon, to Parents Glenn and Aileen Hargitt.

Passed away peacefully October 20,2020 at the age of 82 at home at Diamond Lake.

He graduated from High School in Walla Walla, and joined the Air Force that September on his 18th

Birthday. He was able to get all of his College Education including a Master’s Degree during his 21 years

in that Service- first as an Enlisted Man, and then retiring with the Rank of Captain. He spent his next 20

years working at Boeing followed by 26 Retirement Years at Diamond Lake.

He is survived by his Wife-Dee- of 61 Years, and his Family of 3 Daughters and their Spouses as well as 3

Grand Daughters and Spouses, and 3 Great Grand Children

A Gentle Man of Honor, Integrity, God and Family who loved each of us just as we are.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7C%7C461e9dd5f47645653ba308d879c353be%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637393227111940720%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=cdCyjBnlQNjNEDhChp7bTPI7L8W6H7JLQjYs%2B8%2FOpzs%3D&reserved=0>.