George Taylor

George Edward “Butch” Taylor Jr. passed away in Newport, Wa on Sunday, July 12th, 2020. He was born on November 9th, 1943 in Santa Cruz, California to parents George Edward Taylor Sr. and Margaret Alazerie Taylor. He was the only son out of five children. His sisters were Margie, Judy, Linda, and Peggy.

On July 27th, 1962, he married his first wife Karen Sue Olson. Together they had their son, George Edward (Pete) Taylor III in 1963 and their daughter, Laura Leah Taylor Edwards in 1964. Shortly after the birth of their second child, the family moved to Boulder Creek, California to the mill where Taylor then worked. They lived there for 13 years.

After his and Karen’s divorce in 1976, George moved back to Santa Cruz, California. In 1980, he moved to Baker City, Oregon to be with his mother and father where he worked at Sackos Sand and Gravel. In approximately 2006, George moved to Oldtown, Idaho where he lived with his daughter Laura and his grandchildren Zack, Milo and Dillon for a few years. Taylor later got an apartment in Newport, Wa where he lived out the rest of his life.

Taylor worked as a log truck driver and was also a mechanic for Peterbilt. George loved to drive his log truck and go camping and fishing with his family. He also enjoyed teaching his dog tricks, and he loved getting visits from his grandchildren. His grandsons Zack and Dillon spent a lot of time with George the last few years of his life, and the three really enjoyed spending time together.

George is survived by his ex-wife Karen, his sister Peggy Taylor Caso, his children Pete and Laura, his wiener dog Jessie James (JJ,) his five grandsons Jake and James Taylor, and Zack, Milo and Dillon Edwards, and his four great-grandchildren Trinity, Kindell, Zain and Maya Taylor.