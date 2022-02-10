George Russell Baker

by Obituaries

George Russell Baker, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in Spokane Valley, Washington. Military honors will be performed for him at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake where he will be inurned.

Please share memories of George on his Tribute Wall.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Russell Baker, please visit our floral store.

