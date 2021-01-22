George Lawrence Hegie Jr. (89) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on January 7, 2021. He was born to George Sr. and Elizabeth (Runk) Hegie on August 20, 1931 in Cromwell Township, PA. George grew up in Orbisonia, PA and graduated high school with the class of 1950.

Following high school, George married Dorothy Stoner on October 24, 1953 in Mt. Union, PA. He worked construction before enlisting into the U.S. Army in 1955. He served his career in Korea, Vietnam, Far East Asia, Continental U.S., and Civil Service. In 1991 he was honorably discharged.

Belgrade, MT was George and Dorothy’s home for 30 years before they moved to St. Maries in 1991. He then went to work at Potlatch in the sawmill before working in their security department. He retired in 2003. George volunteered his time with the St. Maries Community Garden, he was a member of the Nazarene Church in St. Maries, and he was an avid reader of history. He enjoyed woodworking and being in the woods. He was always willing to help someone in need.

George is survived by his son George L. (Luann) Hegie of Las Vegas, NV; daughters Barbara (Dean) James of Tulsa, OK, Debbie (Dan) Stephens of St. Maries, ID; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy, his daughter Tammie Teal, and his siblings.

At George’s request, there will be no services.