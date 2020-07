George Floyd mural in downtown Spokane found covered in white paint

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mural of George Floyd painted on the side of a building in downtown Spokane has been vandalized.

The mural, which is on the side of Shacktown Community Cycle, was found covered in white paint on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the bike shop said they are looking for donations to get a proper camera system for the building.