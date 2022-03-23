George Edward Watson

by Obituaries

George Edward Watson, Jr., 64, of Kingston, ID, a true Idaho outdoorsman, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg. George was born on November 30, 1957 in Kellogg, ID, a son of George Watson, Sr., and Margaret Phelps Watson.

George attended schools in Kellogg and then went on to work for numerous logging companies throughout the Silver Valley. In 2002, he married Charlotte Troy in Lake Murval, TX. Together, George and Charlotte set up hunting camps, fished, and enjoyed the outdoors. His happy place was to be near a lake or river with a fishing pole in his hand or out hunting for game. He was also known to have a beer or two and share stories with his many great friends in and around the Silver Valley.

George is preceded in death by his father, George Edward Watson, Sr.; and two brothers, Rick Watson and Alan Jay Watson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Charlotte Troy Watson of Kingston, ID; his mother, Margaret Watson of Post Falls, ID; two sons, Brian Cummings of Post Falls, ID and Michael Cummings of Coeur d’Alene, ID; three step-children, Steven (Kayla) Gregory, Amanda Gregory, and Chrissy Morris all of Fond du Lac, WI; a brother, Donnie Ray (Sherrie) Watson of Coeur d’Alene, ID; 8 grandchildren, and countless good friends.

A celebration of George’s life will be held at Croaker’s in Kingston, ID at a later date. Memories of George and messages of condolence may be shared with his family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Watson family with arrangements.

