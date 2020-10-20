Geno’s to permanently close on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Geno’s on Hamilton will permanently close its doors later this week.

The owners announced the closure in a Facebook post, saying it is the result of a handful of factors.

“Unfortunately the strain of recent events, what seems to be never ending road construction and a number of other factors have led us to make the difficult decision to permanently close Geno’s,” the post reads.

Owners John Grollmus and Brad Fosseen have been involved in the Inland Northwest restaurant scene for years. They opened Moon Time in Coeur d’Alene in the mid-90s and have since opened the Elk, the Two Seven and the Porch. They purchased Geno’s in 2013.

Now, the restaurant’s days are limited. Geno’s will be open daily until close down the bar one last time on Saturday.

