Genevieve Mae Rapp

Born July 24, 1925 in Winner, South Dakota to Austin and Lillian Johnson, Genevieve “Genny” Mae Rapp passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A full obituary will be available on this Tribute Page, Monday April 6. Services have been scheduled at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 304 South Adams Road, Spokane Valley, WA beginning with the Rosary/Vigil Thursday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will commence Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a 12 Noon Committal at Pines Cemetery 1402 South Pines Road, Spokane Valley, Washington.

A 1:00 p.m. reception is scheduled to take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the Adult Learning Center. Services may be subject to change depending on statewide regulations.

To share memories of Genevieve and leave condolences for the family, please visit her Tribute Wall.

