Gene Paul Young

Gene Young was born on March 31, 1937 in Conway, MO. to Bazel Morgan and Hallie Mae Young. He passed away on Jan 7, 2021 in Liberty Lake, WA where he lived for the past 4 years.Gene spent his entire career working for the Burlington Northern railroad.

He retired in 1994 after 40 years of service. He served in the US Army for 3 years. Gene loved the outdoors. He was a fisherman, golfer, and traveler. He loved the road trips so that he could take in all of the sights along the way. Gene was preceded in death by his son Michael, grandson Jason, parents Bazel and Hallie, sisters Marjorie and Reta.

Gene is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maureen, sons Brian (Tifani), Jeffrey (Donna) grandsons Hunter, Nathan, Cody, granddaughters McKenna, & Brandy, four great-grandsons and one great granddaughter.Gene requested no funeral services.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave condolences for the family visit Gene’s Tribute Wall.

