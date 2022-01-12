Gene Lee Altman

by Obituaries

Gene “Swede” Lee Altman (61) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on January 3, 2022. He was born to Herbert and Ramona (Wynn) Altman on June 20, 1960, in Grangeville, ID. When he was a child, Swede’s family moved to Montana, and he attended school in Saltese and St. Regis. In 1978, the Altman family moved to St. Maries. Swede went to work at McGillis and Gibbs Sawmill in Fernwood. He also worked at Regulus Stud Mills, Inc. Swede met Janet Sheldon and they were married in 1981. They later divorced. Swede moved to Moscow and went to work for Bennett Lumber. An on-the-job injury to his hand forced him to take on another trade, so he learned how to dry wall. He worked for Palouse Dry Wall for several years. In the late 1990’s, Swede married his soul mate, Becky. Swede lost Becky in 2000 as the result of a car accident. He married Marigay Munn in 2009 but divorced years later. Swede remained in Moscow and worked many years there before his health started failing him. In 2013, Swede left the dry wall business and was forced to retire. He returned to St. Maries in 2017 to be with family. Swede enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, mushrooming and camping. He loved country music and ran a karaoke business performing in Lewiston and the surrounding areas for several years. Music and singing were his passion. He was a pretty decent singer as well. Although he didn’t have children of his own, he found great joy in spending time with his nieces and nephews, Dustin, Dooder, Kelcie and Hannah. And later his great nieces and nephew, Keely, Vinny, Maci, Kimber and Callie. Swede is survived by his siblings, Kathy (John) Herzog of St. Maries, ID, Harold Altman of Kalispell, MT, and Melody (Ulisses) Carrillo of Laredo, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Becky Altman, both of his parents, and his brothers Allen Altman and Jackie Altman. A gathering to have a drink “Swede style, smiling and singing” and share some memories about him will be at Joe’s Bar on Saturday, January 22nd, at 2:00 pm. He and Becky’s ashes will be spread in Montana this spring.

