Gene A. Carlson

Gene A. Carlson, 81

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Gene A. Carlson. Age 81, of Athol, Idaho, Gene went home to be with the Lord, October 22nd 2020 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg, Idaho. Gene was born on December 27, 1938 in Onamia, Minnesota. Gene was the son of Theodore and Judith (Nelson) Carlson.

Gene grew up in Minnesota with his three siblings. In 1957, Gene joined the United States Army where he served overseas in Germany until 1960. After being honorably discharged, Gene moved to North Idaho where he met the love of his life, Jewel Carlson. On June 3rd 1961, Gene was united in marriage to Jewel in Hope, Idaho. Together they raised four children and this past June, celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Gene worked numerous logging jobs over the years but was most proud to be serving the Lord as a Pastor. Gene and his wife founded the Living Water Fellowship Church in Rathdrum, Idaho where he preached most every Sunday for 32 years. Gene loved his Church and cherished each member as family. His desire was that all would come to know Jesus as their Savior.

He loved being in the great outdoors. He enjoyed cutting wood, fishing and being on the water. At the age of 75, Gene decided he wanted to learn to kayak. He went out, bought a boat and started paddling. He loved life and will be remembered for having a wonderful sense of humor. He also had a passion for boxing. Not only did he box, he also coached and trained many boxers over the years.

Gene was a talented musician. He could play most any stringed instrument. He loved bluegrass and gospel music.

Gene is survived by his beloved wife Jewel Carlson; four children Jim (Donna) Carlson, Paul (Melonie) Carlson, Matthew (Gay) Carlson and Judith (Russell) Andrews; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Lyle Carlson, Chuck Carlson and Milly Swalboski and numerous nieces and nephews. A heart that loves, will never forget.

A Celebration of Gene's Life will be held at a later date at the Living Water Fellowship, in Rathdrum, Idaho.