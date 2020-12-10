Geiger’s COVID outbreak rises to 84 cases

SPOKANE, Wash. — Geiger Corrections Center now has 84 cases of COVID-19, as the virus has begun rapidly transmitting through Spokane County’s jail system.

The County says that, as of Wednesday, 84 people have contracted COVID — compared to just 52 on Monday.

Similar outbreaks have wracked local prisons like the Airway Heights Corrections Center, where 740 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

