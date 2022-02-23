GCSO: 2-hour standoff leads to arrest of man accused of driving around high with needle in arm

EPHRATA, Wash.– It took two hours for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to end a standoff with a man accused of driving around high.

Investigators said it started Wednesday afternoon when the family of Glen Bensch, 52, reported he was driving around south of Ephrata with a needle in his arm. The family told deputies they think Bensch had used heroin and methamphetamine before he got into a white Kia and took off.

Once deputies found Bensch, they tried to stop him but said he wouldn’t pull over. The sheriff’s office said deputies chased Bensch when he drove away and tried to use a PIT maneuver to stop him. However, he kept going until he got to some private property.

Once Bensch was stopped, deputies said they set up a perimeter around him and started trying to negotiate. While they were trying to talk to him, they found out he was wanted out of Colorado for robbery and several other charges.

Investigators said it took two hours to get Bensch to surrender without incident.

Bensch was later transported and booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and for outstanding warrants for robbery, menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and more out of Grand Junction, Colorado.

