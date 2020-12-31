Gathering for New Year’s? This tool will break down your risk of getting COVID-19

Just like the holidays before, health experts are warning against gatherings for New Year’s Eve.

Now, a new tool from Georgia Tech is giving us a look at the risks you put yourself and others in if you decide to gather anyway.

The tool breaks down every county in the country, and lets users see the risk level of getting COVID-19 when attending an event, given the event’s size and location.

An event of just 10 people in Spokane County could put you at 24% risk of getting the virus.

The bigger the event, the more your risk increases.

A gathering of 50 people puts your risk up to 74%, and 100 people brings it up to a 93% likelihood you’ll catch COVID-19.

