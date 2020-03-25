Gates Foundation donates $250,000 to Eastern Washington’s COVID-19 efforts

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $250,000 to the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

According to the Innovia Foundation, which hosts the Recovery Fund with Empire Health and United Way, it will help deploy resources to organizations on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Response and Recovery Fund now sits at $631,500, and is made of donations from businesses, philanthropic organizations and donors.

“This generous donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provides a message of hope for local communities that are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the consequences of the outbreak,” said Innovia Foundation CEO, Shelly O’Quinn. “We are grateful to them, and all the regional funders, who have quickly stepped forward to support those who are most vulnerable to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Gates Foundation has committed up to $5 million for COVID-19 response efforts throughout Washington state, and this most recent donation is just a portion of that anticipated help.

In the following weeks, Innovia says they will administer grants and funding to organizations that serve the elderly, homeless and workers struggling with insurance and sick days.

