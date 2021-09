Gas leak repaired, Spokane Valley shelter in place order lifted

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — People living near N. Pines Rd and E. Indiana Ave no longer need to shelter in place.

The order was temporarily in place Thursday morning as the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a small gas leak in the area. The leak has been fixed.

All road closures have also been lifted.

