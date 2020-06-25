Gary Wayne Nelson

Site staff by Site staff

Gary Wayne Nelson, Junior, of Newport, Washington passed away June 14, 2020 at the age of 51. Born on February 19, 1969 to Joann and Gary “Bud” Nelson, he was the oldest of three boys.

Gary was born in Frankfurt, Germany while his father was in the army. The family later returned to the United States and settled in Minnesota. At a young age, Gary’s family moved from Minnesota to Priest Lake, Idaho where he grew up and remained into adulthood. He cooked in many restaurants in Priest Lake and operated a local tow truck for many years. In 2006 Gary moved to Newport with his partner of nearly twenty years. Over the course of his time with us, Gary touched the lives of many and made fast and lasting friendships. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with friends and family drinking beer around the fire. Gary loved his family, friends, and pets Neeko and Smudge very dearly. Nothing in this world was more important to him.

He is survived by his parents Bud and Joann, brothers Raymond (Christine) and Rusty (Christy), partner Elaine “Els” Webb, daughters Toni (Ben) and Haley, son Cody (Morgan), and grandchildren Sebastian and Zelda, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be July 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home, 423 W. 2nd St., Newport, WA 99156. Live streaming of services will be available on the funeral home Facebook page, Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Gary has forever taken with him our hearts; we love you and we miss you.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>