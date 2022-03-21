Gary Robert Austin

by Obituaries

Gary Robert Austin

5/13/46 – 3/14/22

Gary Robert Austin went to visit his heavenly father on March 14, 2022 while serving the body of Christ at Valley Real Life Church. Gary was born in Tacoma, Washington on May 13, 1946 to Robert Austin and Claire Austin Zugar. Gary resided in Spokane, Washington for 50 years. He graduated from Bethel High School in 1964. Gary served in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, Helene Avedon on December 12, 1972 in Grayland, Washington.

Gary and his wife, Helene were business owners of Mobile Corral Manufactured Home Sales in Spokane Washington and Post Falls, Idaho for 45 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, Ministering and being a Recovery Church leader at Valley Real Life Church. Gary especially loved the time he spent with his family and friends.

Gary was a kind, funny, generous, gentle soul. He was very gracious, thoughtful, and caring. He was an avid prayer and baptism warrior and was often heard saying, “Every day is a holiday, every meal is a feast”.

Gary is survived by his wife Helene Austin, daughter Samantha Arnold (married to Michael Arnold); brother, Tony Zuger of Spanaway, Washington; Tami Yomes of Graham, Washington, five grandchildren, Michaela Allen (married to Jace Allen) Madeline Austin, Maisyn Arnold (fiancé Nicholas Rogers) Alex Austin, Cooper Arnold and one great grandson, Jett Allen. Gary is preceded in death by his son Troy Austin.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at Valley Real Life located at 1831 S Barker Rd.

Memorial donations can be made to Valley Real Life Recovery Program; https://www.vrl.church. To share memories of Gary and leave condolences for the family, please visit Gary’s Tribute Wall.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Robert Austin, please visit our floral store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.