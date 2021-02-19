Gary Allen Bleck

Site staff by Site staff

Born June 4, 1939 in Spokane, Washington to Walter and Margaret Bleck, Gary Allen Bleck passed away peacefully Monday, February 15, 2021 in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Graduating in 1958 from Lewis and Clark High School, throughout his life Gary appreciated selling and driving good quality vehicles. He was outgoing with a special love for animals and nature. A fan of the Seahawks Gary liked going to casinos and traveling the Oregon Coast, as well.

Gary is survived by his son Brad Bleck; daughter Janet Bleck; two sisters Linda Lockert, Carol Sperber and grandson Sean McKillip. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn; son Craig Bleck and grandson Matthew McKillip.

To leave condolences for the family, visit Gary’s Tribute Wall.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.