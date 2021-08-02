Garth Brooks to perform at Seattle’s Lumen Field in September, tickets on sale Friday

by Olivia Roberts

SEATTLE, Wash. — Good news, country music fans! For the first time in four years, Garth Brooks is set to perform in Seattle.

Brooks will play at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, on Saturday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Stadium Tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

https://twitter.com/lumenfield/status/1421162555171500032

In 2017, Brooks sold out seven Spokane shows in just two hours.

