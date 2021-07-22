Garland Theater to make long-anticipated return Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Garland Theater will make its long-anticipated return on Friday.
The beloved theater in North Spokane has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.
To celebrate its return and 70th anniversary, the theater will offer a fresh expiration date for ticketholders who had remaining time on their passes ahead of the closure.
New passes will also be available for $75 and tickets are still $5.
The first shows including “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Showtimes can be found on Google.
