Garland District’s Beerocracy closing its doors

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another Spokane business has been lost to the pandemic.

The Garland District’s beloved watering hole, Beerocracy, has closed its doors.

With current COVID-19 restrictions, the bar, which was known for carrying a wide array of local beers and wines, has been forced to rely on growler fills and to-go orders.

In a Facebook post, the Garland Business District said the owners had been finding creative ways to try and stay open, but made the difficult decision to permanently close. In an interview with 4 News Now in September, owner Kai Bright said they had taken a 75-80 percent hit to their income even when they were allowed to be open with limited capactiy.

“We will miss them terribly. We wish them much success in their future endeavors,” the post said.

