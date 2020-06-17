Garland Dist. businesses to host ‘Neon Nights Dine and Drive’ this Friday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garland District businesses are hosting a socially-distanced, throwback event Friday to bring the community back together, and breathe some life back into local shops.

It is called ‘Neon Nights Dine and Drive,’ and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and watch as classic cars roll through the neighborhood.

While you are there, visit local restaurants, bars and shops—which will be staying open later for this event. Organizers say Ferguson’s Cafe and the Milk Bottle are offering a flat $20 for burgers and fries at the former, and a dessert shake from the latter.

Commemorative t-shirts will also be available for $30, and burger/shake/t-shirt pre-order tickets are available for $40.

Organizers say all proceeds go to supporting local businesses and keeping them open.

Tickets can be purchased here.

