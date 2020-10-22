Garageland to permanently close pub next week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garageland has announced it will permanently close its doors at the end of the month.

The pub made the announcement on Facebook Thursday morning, saying Friday, October 30 will be its last day.

The pub plans to bring staff back before closing day, and the public is invited to say their “goodbyes” during that time. Garageland said there will be limited tables inside, and COVID-19 guidelines are still in place. The pub urges customers to be “respectful” of their rules.

“Thank you so much for the last five years,” the post said. “We’ll miss you dearly, Spokane.”

