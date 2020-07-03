Garageland employee, multiple customers test positive for COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Garageland employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the popular downtown Spokane bar announced Tuesday.

In a post to Facebook, Garageland says it closed its doors and decided to test employees after learning about an outbreak of the virus in downtown.

“The only test we have gotten back so far was positive,” it reads in the post.

According to Garagelad, at least three customers who visited in the last week have also tested positive for the virus.

“We will be closed until further notice and will continue to update you in our stories,” it reads.

Garageland now joins the list of local restaurants to close, citing safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Borracho Tacos closed last Wednesday when health officials linked 24 new cases to the bar. There are now 46 people who have tested positive linked to Borracho.

