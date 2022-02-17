Gang member with homemade bomb sentenced to 70 months in federal prison

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A known gang member who assaulted a woman and stole her car with an improvised bomb was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.

The criminal was identified as 33-year-old Richard Ray Riggins of Moses Lake. He will also serve three years on federal supervision after his release.

According to Moses Lake Police Department, they received a call from a woman on Nov. 3 who said Riggins assaulted her, stole her vehicle, and was in possession of a bomb. The woman said Riggins told her he had a bomb in his fanny pack, and that she should not “mess with a guy like him.”

MLPD tracked down the stolen vehicle and located Riggins at a nearby residence. Officers found him hiding inside a top-loading washing machine. Officers recovered Riggins’ fanny pack, which contained a large firework with more than 20 nails taped to the outside. They also found two improvised destructive devices nearby.

Riggins is known to be affiliated with the Norteño street gang and has a lengthy criminal history. A judge said if he did detonate the bomb, it could have seriously injured or killed the victim.

“Thanks to quick-thinking and responsive law enforcement, officers got to Mr. Riggins’ bombs before he could detonate them and harm innocent people,” said Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. “This case demonstrates the importance of the ‘see something, say something’ principle: we all have an obligation to look out for one another and ensure that our community in Eastern Washington remains safe and strong.

The 70-month sentence was made for both Riggins’ illegal possession of a firearm and explosive device. The case was investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Moses Lake Police Department.

