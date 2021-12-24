Game on! The Sun Bowl will happen despite University of Miami COVID protocol

by Kaitlin Knapp

Alex Crescenti. Copyright 4 News Now

EL PASO, Texas — The matchup between the Cougs and the Hurricanes this New Year’s Eve is a go.

The official announcement from the Sun Bowl Association comes after the University of Miami announced its football program was in its COVID-19 protocols.

In a press release from the association, it says “The University of Miami remains fully committed to its goal of participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31 against Washington State while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

The Hurricanes did not say how many players or coaches are dealing with the virus.

The kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 31.

GAME ON‼@CanesFootball and @WSUCougarFB will face off in the 88th Annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl. Join us Friday Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. in the Sun Bowl to see who will hoist the trophy. WE WILL SEE YOU THERE! For tickets call (915)533-4416 or visit: https://t.co/H0EmH1PrYY pic.twitter.com/rUu5Iqiln5 — Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 23, 2021

