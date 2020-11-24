Gaiser Conservatory holiday light show will be drive-thru this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — The holiday light show at Manito Park’s Gaiser Conservatory is still on this holiday season—it will just look a little different this time around!

The Friends of Manito is putting together the ‘Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru,’ which will allow folks to drive through Manito Park’s iconic gardens, all decked out in beautiful holiday lights. This reworked event continues a decades-long tradition by turning it into a COVID-safe experience.

Right now, the details are all being worked out, but Friends of Manito are hoping to kick off the event December 11. Dates and times have yet to be determined.

