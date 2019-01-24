Gail Zigler Norton

A lifelong community member and granddaughter of pioneers, Gail Zigler Norton, has passed from this life after almost 88 years.Born April 24, 1931 in Usk, Washington.

She had fond memories of ice skating and swimming in the back waters of the Pend Oreille River, raising her dog and happily surviving the depression in the best family in the world. In about 1940 her parents, Sherman and Helen Zigler bought the family ranch at the head of Calispel Lake that had been homesteaded by his parents in 1895.

Gail married her high-school sweetheart, Donald (Spike) Norton in 1948. They spent the next years raising four children and logging in Montana and Idaho. Spike and Gail returned to the ranch in 1972, to run it and keep it a growing concern. Together they devoted the rest of their lives to this passion and lifestyle with Hereford cattle, a modest hay crop and a “pull yourself up by the bootstraps” mentality and ingenuity.

Throughout her long life, Gail mostly delighted in the growth and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and more recently great grandchildren. She was quoted in her later life saying, “family is everything”.

Gail will be fondly remembered and never forgotten by her four children; Julie Norton Caldwell (husband Will and their children Kelli, Wyatt, Yancy, and Scarlet) of Ketchum, Idaho, Jeff Norton (wife Joann and children Dale, Debbie, and Amanda) of Usk, WA, Sherman Norton (wife Connie and children Tell, Seth and Shem) of Usk, WA, and Robin Fagan (husband Mike) of Coeur d’ alene, Idaho. Gail also leaves her sister Mollie Zigler Cole (husband Les and son Mike Wren).

She thoroughly enjoyed a good party or rodeo, a well-oiled antique and a cup of sweet hot tea.

Come celebrate Gail’s life with a potluck at the Usk Community Club, Saturday, January 26th, At 1 PM.

“May your horse never stumble,

your cinch never break,

your belly never grumble,

and your heart never ache”

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

