Gail Eileen Martinelli-Parker

Gail’s journey began on August 29, 1957 in Kittanning, PA. Gail was daughter of James Gareth and Nancy Jane (Hill) Feracioly. Her parents were missionaries to the Native Americans which led to many travels and schools across America. Gail knew from a young age she wanted to be a mom.

She was a dedicated mother to Ken and Kristin and bonus mom to Rabecka, Nichole and Teresa. Her favorite thing ever was being Grammy to Kolby, Kendon, Karden, Kabella, Easton, Hailey, Kyrstin, Luke, Calliope, and Sequoia! She was creative, artistic, musical and attentive. She painted, played piano by ear, sewed detailed costumes for her kids when they were little, and cooked intricate meals from scratch for her friends and family, she was always feeding anyone that stopped by. Gail had a soft heart for all God’s creatures, whether she was rescuing her doggies that were her life, dropper feeding mice, saving the chipmunks and birds from the cats, or feeding the deer and turkeys. Gail loved to adventure naming Fiji as her favorite travel destination.

She will be remembered for her sacrificial love for others, her sense of humor even until the end, and her ability to make others feel special. She departed this life peacefully surrounded by her family on October 12, 2020 in Cda, ID. May her legacy live on forever. She has left behind her mother, Nancy Feracioly; her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Erin Edwards along with their kids Kendon and Kabella; a daughter, Kristin Moore and grandsons Kolby, Karden and Easton; her brothers, Greg(Tracy) Feracioly; Nathan(Lorraine) Feracioly and sister whom she was so close to, Rebecca Jane(Timothy) McIntyre; many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James(Jim) and Buelah(Shields) and Mr. and Mrs. George and Rebecca(Harkleroad) Hill, her father, James Feracioly and stepdaughter, Teresa Parker A celebration of life service will be held in spring 2021. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.