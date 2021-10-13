Fund set up to help Almira School rebuild in wake of devastating fire

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



Copyright 4 News Now

Almira School fire Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

Fire burns Almira School Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

Almira School fire Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office,

Fire reported at Almira School Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office





















ALMIRA, Wash.– The greater Almira community is coming together to raise money in the wake of Tuesday’s devastating fire.

The historic Almira School building caught fire Tuesday evening and has been deemed a total loss.

The “Almira School Warrior Strong Fund” has been established through the Columbia Basin Foundation in an effort to help the community rebuild.

Donations are being accepted online, through PayPal or by checks, which can be sent to CBF 234 1st Ave NW, Suite B, Ephrata, WA 98823.

More information can be found here.

READ: Almira School building a ‘total loss’

RELATED: ‘This is just too much’: Community wonders what’s next as the Almira School burns

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.