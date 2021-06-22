Full fire ban issued for Lake Roosevelt

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COULEE DAM, Wash. — The National Park Service has implemented a full fire ban at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.

The ban will go into effect Friday and be in place until further notice.

This means all fires, including shoreline fires, charcoal fires, tiki torches, incense burners, candles and propane campfires, are restricted. Self-contained propane or gas stoves and lanterns are still allowed.

If you are planning to visit the recreation area and want the latest update on the fire ban, call 509-754-7893.

