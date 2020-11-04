Fulcher, Simpson take early lead for Idaho’s first, second congressional districts
BOISE, Idaho — Incumbent Russ Fulcher took an early lead over Rudy Soto for Idaho’s first congressional district.
A first wave of results shows Fulcher in the lead with 64% of the vote.
ID US Representative Dist 1
Russ FulcherRudy SotoJoe Evans
-
Russ Fulcher * R
64.5%
186,489
-
Rudy Soto D
32.1%
92,839
-
Joe Evans L
3.3%
9,593
* Incumbent
288,921
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
In the race for Idaho’s second congressional district, early numbers show Mike Simpson taking the lead with 53% of the vote, with C. Aaron Swisher following closely behind with 43%.
ID US Representative Dist 2
Mike SimpsonC Aaron SwisherPro-Life (Marvin Richardson)Idaho Sierra Law
-
Mike Simpson * R
58.2%
137,838
-
C Aaron Swisher D
38.1%
90,254
-
Pro-Life (Marvin Richardson) O
1.9%
4,411
-
Idaho Sierra Law L
1.9%
4,384
* Incumbent
236,887
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
READ: Live updates: Election Day 2020
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.