Fulcher, Simpson take early lead for Idaho’s first, second congressional districts

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BOISE, Idaho — Incumbent Russ Fulcher took an early lead over Rudy Soto for Idaho’s first congressional district.

A first wave of results shows Fulcher in the lead with 64% of the vote.

ID US Representative Dist 1 * Incumbent 288,921 0% precincts reporting

In the race for Idaho’s second congressional district, early numbers show Mike Simpson taking the lead with 53% of the vote, with C. Aaron Swisher following closely behind with 43%.

ID US Representative Dist 2 * Incumbent 236,887 0% precincts reporting

READ: Live updates: Election Day 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.