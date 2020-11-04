Fulcher, Simpson take early lead for Idaho’s first, second congressional districts

BOISE, Idaho — Incumbent Russ Fulcher took an early lead over Rudy Soto for Idaho’s first congressional district.

A first wave of results shows Fulcher in the lead with 64% of the vote.

ID US Representative Dist 1

Russ FulcherRudy SotoJoe Evans
  • Russ Fulcher * R 64.5%
    186,489
  • Rudy Soto  D 32.1%
    92,839
  • Joe Evans  L 3.3%
    9,593
* Incumbent
288,921
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

In the race for Idaho’s second congressional district, early numbers show Mike Simpson taking the lead with 53% of the vote, with C. Aaron Swisher following closely behind with 43%.

ID US Representative Dist 2

Mike SimpsonC Aaron SwisherPro-Life (Marvin Richardson)Idaho Sierra Law
  • Mike Simpson * R 58.2%
    137,838
  • C Aaron Swisher  D 38.1%
    90,254
  • Pro-Life (Marvin Richardson)  O 1.9%
    4,411
  • Idaho Sierra Law  L 1.9%
    4,384
* Incumbent
236,887
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

