Frosty mornings are on the way – Mark

The warm temperatures are a thing of the past.

We’re on to colder temperatures and frosty mornings.

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: we’ll reach up into the high 50s before dropping down into the mid-40s later this evening.

Your 4 Things to Know:

We saw some morning sprinkles

A sunny afternoon is on tap

We’ll see a big cool down

Frosty mornings are on the way

A passing cold front will have us with scattered showers and clouds then sunshine and cooler this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures are expected through the weekend. We’ll see areas of frost every morning.