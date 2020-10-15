Frost and freezing temps tonight into Thursday morning – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. — Burr! It’s cold in here. There must be some frost in the atmosphere. Seriously though, it’s going to be downright freezing heading into the overnight hours.
Our overnight low will reach 31 degrees with mostly clear skies. Don’t be surprised if you see frost as you head out the door tomorrow morning!
While our morning may start out freezing, Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day. Highs across the region will be similar to Wednesday, with most places reaching the 50s and 60s.
Looks like we’re right on par for this time of year! Enjoy it, because we’ll be cooling down even more heading into next week.
