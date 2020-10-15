Frost and freezing temps tonight into Thursday morning – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. — Burr! It’s cold in here. There must be some frost in the atmosphere. Seriously though, it’s going to be downright freezing heading into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: Burr! Look at that overnight low. We'll drop down to the 30s and 20s in most places tonight. Expect frost as you head out the door tomorrow. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/db4JyB7okh — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 14, 2020

Our overnight low will reach 31 degrees with mostly clear skies. Don’t be surprised if you see frost as you head out the door tomorrow morning!

THURSDAY PLANNER: While we may start out freezing, it looks like Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day. Our highs will stay in the 50s and 60s with sunshine throughout the day! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/xMbq5V9Jxy — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 14, 2020

While our morning may start out freezing, Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day. Highs across the region will be similar to Wednesday, with most places reaching the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Here are the highs across the region for our Thursday. A lot of 50s and 60s with calm winds. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/gWSImGgRLW — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 14, 2020

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Our overnight lows tonight will be downright freezing. Time to crank up those heaters! We're expecting widespread frost for tonight into tomorrow, with mostly sunshine for our Thursday. #fall #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/kvxu5cfwJO — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 14, 2020

Looks like we’re right on par for this time of year! Enjoy it, because we’ll be cooling down even more heading into next week.

