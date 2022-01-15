Frost and fog: How long will these slick roads last?

by Will Wixey

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — While we can ignore the pow for now, icy streets might become the new common road conditions.

The Inland Northwest has been dealing with snow since December. While there’s no snowfall in the forecast for now, cold nights have turned most of that pow into ice.

With temperatures slightly above freezing during the day, morning commuters should use caution for the next few weeks, probably the rest of the month.

While we could see some sun towards the last week of January, most night temperatures will still fall below 30°, meaning re-freezing snow could stay a repeating process until warmer nights closer to the summer.

While rain could help get rid of this ice and snow mix, that rainfall could harden on top of the snow, making for even thicker ice to melt.

With slippery streets mixed with thick fog in the recent forecasts, Spokane’s National Weather Service advises you to turn on your low beams and reduce your speeds accordingly.

Widespread fog shrouds much of the Inland NW again this AM. If you have travel plans by foot or auto this morning, please use caution as freezing temperatures combined with fog will result in slippery sidewalks & roads. If driving, reduce your speed accordingly. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/FO2EUDB6MN — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 15, 2022

Being near the peak of the omicron surge, traffic is not nearly as bad as it would be with thousands quarantined. However, when case rates begin to downslope, drivers need to be extra careful navigating roads, especially at night and early mornings.

While the fog should let up soon, slick roads are here to stay for quite some time.

RELATED: DENSE FOG ADVISORY: socked-in again for a gray weekend – Kris

RELATED: Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.