Frost Alert: Drop in temperatures could bring season’s first freeze

SPOKANE, Wash. – A dramatic shift to cooler fall weather will deliver some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen in months around the Inland Northwest. A Freeze Warning is in effect Wednesday night for Pend Oreille, Stevens and Ferry counties in Washington as well as western Okanogan and northern Spokane Counties. This includes the communities of Colville, Wauconda, Republic, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls and Inchelium. Temperatures are forecast to start dipping close to freezing after 11 p.m. and continue through 8 a.m. on Thursday. This will be the first notable freeze of the season in the region after some early frost in late August and early September.

A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for a larger swath of the Inland Northwest, including Spokane to the Grand Coulee, Ritzville, The Palouse, and the Idaho Panhandle. Frost on Thursday morning will be more widespread than the frost we saw at the beginning of the month. Be sure to take precautions with plants and animals sensitive to colder temperatures. The Coeur d’Alene area is not in these advisories, but other parts of the Rathdrum prairie could see frost in the morning.

The 4 News Now First Alert weather team is forecasting temperatures to fall into the 30s around Spokane. This would make it the coolest morning since May 23!

RELATED: Spokane sees the most rain in months

RELATED: Breezy today, cooler and sunny Thursday – Mark